ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday.

Officials said Brooks Vohden was last seen at Ridgeview Middle School on Via Sonoma Trail around 3:10 p.m.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with the word "Navy" on it, as well as grey sweatpants.

Police said Vohden has autism. If you see him, call police immediately.

