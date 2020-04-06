Round Rock police seeking man accused of assaulting, shooting at victim's home

The incident happened Tuesday evening.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of punching another man and then shooting at his home.

The incident happened near Ameswood Drive and Denfield Drive about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Tyreek Lorenzo, also known as Reek, punched the victim near that location and then fired multiple shots toward the victim's home.

The victim wasn't injured and refused medical treatment.

"It appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

Police have yet to find Lorenzo. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.