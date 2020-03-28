ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are searching for a suspect after a man robbed an employee of a pharmacy at gunpoint on Friday.

Police said the man followed an employee of Texan Pharmacy at 7201 Wyoming Springs Drive into the store, brandished a gun and demanded multiple bottles of prescription pain medication.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

