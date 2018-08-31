ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police need the public's help finding a Round Rock teenager who has been missing since Aug. 22.

16-year-old Kierra Espy -- who goes by "Katrina" -- was reported missing by her family on Aug. 22 after she hadn’t been seen for two days, according to Round Rock police spokesperson Nick Olivier.

Espy is reportedly 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 108 pounds.

Oliver said police have been in touch with Espy's relatives in Illinois and Missouri. Her information has been listed on state and national missing persons databases, Oliver added.

Anyone with information regarding Espy's whereabouts is urged to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

