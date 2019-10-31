ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is getting international recognition for its package theft program.

On Tuesday, the department received the 2019 Leadership in Crime Prevention Award for its Operation Front Porch program from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The award recognized innovation, data-driven, low-cost and high-impact crime prevention programs.

Operation Front Porch lets you ship holiday gifts to the police department so they're not stolen.

"Each package we receive is one less opportunity for package theft, which allows our officers to focus on other calls for service," the City of Round Rock said.

RELATED:

Round Rock Police aim to cut down package thefts with 'Operation Front Porch'

Crime Stoppers now offering $2K for more information on Williamson County 'porch pirate'

Chief Allen banks accepted the award at the annual IACP banquet in Chicago.

“We are honored for Round Rock to be recognized internationally for this program,” Chief Banks said. “Operation Front Porch began as an idea to prevent package theft and it has grown to become a valuable service for our citizens. The program gives residents one less thing to worry about during the holiday shopping season.”

Operation Front Porch begins its third year on Nov. 8 when Round Rock police begin accepting delivery of packages at its station.

WATCH: North Austin package thief caught, items returned to owners

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New Rodney Reed witness claims fiance bragged about murder

Pflugerville mom not allowed to pay for a student's breakfast because of meal balance debt

Missing Elgin man found dead inside truck