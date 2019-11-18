ROUND ROCK, Texas — UPDATE: Police have found Patricia Coleman.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Round Rock police are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Police said Patricia Coleman, 68, is missing after she walked out of Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital, near AW Grimes and University. Coleman has dementia and Alzheimer's, police said.

Coleman has short black hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and carrying a gray cardigan. She left on foot out of the north entrance of the hospital at 2 p.m., according to RRPD.

If you have seen Coleman, police urge you to call 911.

