Round Rock pastor arrested on child porn charges

ROUND ROCK, Texas —

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Officials arrested a Round Rock-area pastor on Wednesday under multiple child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

David Lloyd Walther, 56, of Georgetown is accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography. Walther allegedly downloaded and made available child pornography using the file-sharing network BitTorrent.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Walther was a pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock.

While searching Walther's home and vehicle, officials said they found two large computer hard drives containing child pornography.

Walther was charged with the distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

The man made his first appearance on Thursday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Austin. A federal district judge will later determine any sentencing.

The FBI will be investigating the case through the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force out of the FBI’s San Antonio Division. The Round Rock Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center will assist.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Devlin has been assigned as prosecutor.