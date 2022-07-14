Round Rock is officially a 'Bee City USA' affiliate

The city council unanimously approved a resolution committing to the Bee City USA initiative.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is now considered a "bee city."

City council members unanimously approved the designation from Bee City USA during a meeting on Thursday night. The designation commends the city's effort to protect the tiny pollinators and their natural habitats.

“We’re doing what a lot of cities have not been able to do, which is preserving the natural environment and the quality of life that brings, with a strong support for small businesses,” Konrad Bouffard, CEO of Round Rock Honey, said in a release.

Bee City USA provides a framework for communities to conserve native pollinators by providing them with a healthy habitat rich in native plants and nest sites protected from pesticides.

Bee sustainable! 🐝 #RRCouncil approves a resolution designating the City of Round Rock as a Bee City USA affiliate, aligning with the City’s Comprehensive plan to foster resilience and to promote environmental sustainability.



According to the release, the program requires the city to establish a pollinators committee that will host an annual educational event to showcase the city's commitment to raising awareness of pollinator conservation. The committee will also share information about the initiative and develop a pest management plan and program to expand or create pollinator-friendly habitats.

The Austin City Council passed a similar resolution back in March. Buda and Bee Cave are also designated "bee cities."

