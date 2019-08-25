AUSTIN, Texas — Cynthia Elliot said she thinks about her son every day and will continue fighting to get answers about his death.

Cleveland Deshon Elliot, 24, was killed while walking along Gattis School Road on April 17, 2019.

"I visit his grave site every day, every morning when I leave my job," said Cynthia.

She said it's been a tough summer trying to figure out why this happened to her family.

"We're all thinking, what did we do wrong?" said Cynthia. "What happened? None of us did anything wrong. Someone hit my child in the street and killed him. He was my baby, but he was an adult and he had the right to walks the streets just like anyone else."

Round Rock Police said the driver took off and still hasn't been arrested. Cynthia wonders how long it'll take.

"It's not hard to remember Deshon. I used to call him all the time, daily pretty much, to make sure he was alright because he walked everywhere," said Cynthia. "I didn't want him walking; at the same time I didn't want to just give him the car because he wasn't ready to drive and I didn't want him in an accident. Who would've thought somebody would just run into my baby and kill him that way?"

In July, Round Rock Police released surveillance video of the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run. It may be hard to see, but they're looking for a blue passenger car without a sunroof and with LED or HID headlights.

"I'm not going to get my son back and that goes without saying, but I want justice because that's what Deshon believed in. I love him with everything in me and I want justice for him, so that's not going to stop," said Cynthia.

Cynthia said she wants more to be done for Deshon and will hold a rally in his name on Oct. 19.

If you have any information on the vehicle or person you believe is involved, email Detective Weaver at lweaver@roundrocktexas.gov or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

