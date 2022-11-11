Round Rock police looking for missing 75-year-old woman

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a 75-year-old woman last seen Thursday night.
Authorities say Penny Coolidge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, oversized red shirt, blue jeans and a jacket and she was carrying a black purse.
Coolidge was last seen on foot in the 2700 block of Sunrise Road in Round Rock at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials believe Coolidge's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
If you have any information about where she might be, contact the RRPD at 512-218-5515.
