Round Rock police searching for missing senior

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are looking for a senior who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Cuong Nguyen, 70, left his home in the Sonoma neighborhood to go walking and hasn't been seen since.
Nguyen is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 to 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper gray hair and black eyes, and he speaks limited English but is fluent in Spanish.
If you have any information about where Nguyen might be, call Round Rock police at 512-218-5515.
