x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

local

Round Rock police searching for missing senior

Cuong Nguyen, 70, has been missing since Saturday morning.
Credit: Round Rock Police Department

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are looking for a senior who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Cuong Nguyen, 70, left his home in the Sonoma neighborhood to go walking and hasn't been seen since.

Nguyen is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 to 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper gray hair and black eyes, and he speaks limited English but is fluent in Spanish.

RELATED: Missing elderly woman last seen at South Austin apartment complex

If you have any information about where Nguyen might be, call Round Rock police at 512-218-5515. 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: