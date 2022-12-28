Officials looking for 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

Terrance Nuckolls was last seen on Martin Avenue early Wednesday morning.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is trying to locate a 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning.

The WCSO said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Martin Avenue. Nuckolls is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a white beard and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a leather jacket and a beanie.

Nuckolls has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding where Nuckolls might be, contact the WCSO at 512-864-8282.