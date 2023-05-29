'The true meaning of sacrifice': Round Rock holds Memorial Day ceremony for fallen heroes

Members of the Stony Point High School Junior ROTC presented the colors, performed “Taps” and gave a 21-gun salute.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — This Memorial Day, the City of Round Rock honored those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

On Monday morning, the City held a Memorial Day ceremony at Yonders Point Plaza.

Members of the Stony Point High School Junior ROTC presented the colors, performed “Taps” and gave a 21-gun salute. There was also a flyover and remarks on the holiday.

One of the speakers on Monday talked about why the holiday is so important.

"Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder that the Constitution is not merely an army or historical document, but a living embodiment of the sacrifices made by fallen heroes. It is a testament to the fact that freedom and democracy require constant vigilance and, when necessary, the willingness to live within our means like the greater good," said Col. Chris Ford, Staff Judge Advocate for Army Futures Command.

Ford said it is our duty to preserve the legacy of those who have given their all.

“We must teach our children the true meaning of sacrifice, instilling in them a sense of duty, inspiring them to carry the torch to freedom forward,” he said. “We must ensure that our heroes’ sacrifices were not in vain by cherishing liberties they thought and actively participating in the democratic process they defended."

