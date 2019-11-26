ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan was back at City Hall Monday for the first time in more than a month.

"It was great to be back with them because I didn't know if that was going to be a possibility," Morgan said.

During a recent trip to Tennessee, Morgan began experiencing severe back pain. It got so bad he ended up in a wheelchair. Upon his return to Round Rock, doctors discovered a mass in his spine.

"You know it's probably the most challenging thing I've been through in my entire life," Morgan told KVUE.

On Oct. 11, Morgan underwent a six and a half-hour surgery to have the mass removed.

"That was the thing that was the most significant to me was that I was going to have a surgeon cut into my spinal cord and take this, what ended up being a three and a half-inch tumor out of my spinal cord," the mayor said.

The surgery was a success and Mayor Morgan would spend the next 26 days in the hospital. He spent hours each week in physical therapy. He got some good news two weeks into his stay when doctors told him the tumor was benign.

Morgan still deals with issues related to the surgery, including numbness in his feet. He said it could be a year before he knows for sure if he'll be 100% healthy again. Despite the challenges, Mayor Morgan is counting his blessings.

"What I will say is that the outpouring of support I've received from staff, family and our citizens, people I know didn't vote for me reaching out to me. We've got a great city here in Round Rock and a lot of great things going forward."

