ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock man could is accused of dragging his dog for nearly a mile from his pick-up truck and intentionally running it over.

According to our partners at the Statesman, Zager Zelaya-Rubio had his dog tied to the truck.

Police arrived to a bloody scene as they found the bull terrier with large cuts and a protruding bone from one of its hind legs.

Officers followed a trail of blood on the street that extended for nearly a mile, according to the Statesman.

Zelaya-Rubio told police he couldn't find his dog after driving home from Houston.

But neighbors say he deliberately ran over it. The dog did survive after surgery and is recovering.

If convicted, the owner could face as many as 10 years in prison.

