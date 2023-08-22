2 men arrested for kidnapping in Round Rock

The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Harker Heights, was taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries she sustained during the alleged kidnapping.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A woman is in the hospital and two men are in police custody after an alleged kidnapping, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Harker Heights police said at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers met with a woman who said her roommate, a 31-year-old woman from Harker Heights, had texted her saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die.

Police said they worked with the victim's friends and family and determined she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock.

With the assistance of the Round Rock Police Department, at around 7:16 a.m., the woman was located. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries she sustained during the alleged kidnaping.

Harker Heights police said two men have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged kidnapping. Police also said this appears to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship, and there is no threat to the public.

In addition to the Round Rock Police Department, Harker Heights police also received assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the Bell County Communications Center, the Austin Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

