ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will not provide long-term officers for Round Rock ISD after Williamson County commissioners refused to vote on the motion.

The move comes after Round Rock ISD trustees requested 27 school resource officers for the next five school years as part of a revised partnership with Williamson County.

RELATED: Round Rock ISD considering the creation of a district police force

There is currently a memorandum of understanding in place to provide resource officers until June 2021.

Commissioner Terry Cook motioned to vote on the decision on Tuesday, but no other commissioner seconded the motion, killing the movement.

Both the sheriff's office and the Round Rock Police Department say they don't have the resources to keep putting officers at schools.

The school board has considered creating the district’s own police force, but some parents have expressed fear that a bigger police presence will incite more trouble for students.

“Our goal throughout this process has been to ensure the students and staff of Round Rock ISD have the safest possible learning environment,” board president Chad Chadwell said on Tuesday. “We are confident that, in partnership with district administration, we will be able to develop a solution that not only provides safety and security for our campuses, but also focuses on restorative practices, mentoring and increased resources for mental and behavioral health.”

Round Rock ISD has been encouraged to pursue its application with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to create a Round Rock ISD police department in the event an agreement could not be reached with Williamson County.

The board will discuss next steps during its regular meeting on Thursday.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Blood found in home of missing Cedar Park woman; common-law husband charged

Missing Austin mom and 3-week-old baby: Why wasn't there an AMBER Alert?

Parking spot argument leads to years of terror, stalking for Boise family