Round Rock ISD trustee, others report receiving inappropriate packages in the mail

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now investigating the matter.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now investigating after a Round Rock ISD trustee and two others reported receiving inappropriate packages in the mail.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Trustee Tiffanie Harrison and the others received biohazardous packages that included items like used tampons and sex toys.

The Statesman reported that the others who received packages included a supporter of Harrison and someone with no connection to her.

The incidents were reported to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the county attorney's office. According to the Statesman, the sheriff's office told Harrison the items in the packages did not rise to the level of a criminal offense.

Harrison said this was not the first time she has been harassed while in office, but added that she would not back down.

