Round Rock ISD school board accepts Trustee Jun Xiao's resignation

Xiao previously said he had submitted his resignation on June 7.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is figuring out what to do with a seat on the school board now vacant.

Xiao was elected to the position in 2020, meaning his term was not set to expire until 2024. After accepting the resignation, the board agreed to appoint someone to replace Xiao until November 2022 when community members will be able to vote for a new Place 1 trustee.

The Place 1 trustee submitted his resignation on June 7, he announced via Facebook. In the same post, he also issued apologies, saying he failed to get "everyone back at the school during the pandemic" and for leaving the position before his term expired.

"The biggest apology I need to give is leaving the post early. There are so many unfinished business. Flipping the priority of sports and academic enrichment programs for our most under-served students; nurturing supportive environment at our middle schools to keep more girls in STEM; elevating vocational training over predatory college loans that need tax payer buyout; putting an emphasis on SEL back in the classroom with training and more resources for teachers and students," Xiao said in the post.

According to the school district's website, Xiao is a school and community volunteer and advocate for STEM education in public schools. He holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Georgia Tech and has two children who attend Westwood Learning Community Schools.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube