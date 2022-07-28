Round Rock ISD provides safety update ahead of classes resuming

They addressed the collaboration between the administration, police and behavioral services to determine the needs of students, but some parents expressed concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD trustees received a safety and security update by the district police department at Thursday night's board meeting.

This comes three weeks before students are set to return to the classroom.

The update included the timeline of the RRISD PD and officer experience. A spokesperson said over 50% of officers are certified mental health officers and have crisis negotiation experience.

They addressed the collaboration between the administration, police and behavioral services to determine the needs of students.

Some parents spoke during the public comment portion and said having officers in schools does not ensure student safety. A few of them expressed concerns over officers serving as counselors for students.

A spokesperson for the district police department said they want to clear up that officers will not serve as counselors, but instead they can be mentors for students and will refer any other needs to social workers.

"The Board of Trustees of the school district shall coordinate with district campus behavior coordinators and other district employees to ensure that school district peace officers, school resource officers and security personnel are tasked only with duties related to law enforcement intervention and not tasked with behavioral or administrative duties better addressed by other district employees," one parent who spoke to the board said.

One mother said she doesn't believe in the hardening of schools.

"There have been SROs and other police officers at Uvalde at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and nothing happened. Children died. Having a police officer on campus has never stopped a school shooting. It has caused great harm," a Round Rock ISD mother said.

Round Rock ISD is getting a new police chief. Chief Dennis Weiner will lead the school district's police department starting Monday.

The district is set to begin a safety audit of all campus buildings in August.

For the safety update, click here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube