WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Round Rock Independent School District is moving ahead with its plan to create a district police department -- despite some pushback from parents.

The district's board of trustees met Thursday night and approved a resolution for the school to start the hiring process for a chief of police for this hypothetical department. The resolution passed with a vote of 5-2 from the seven board members.

The senior chief of schools and innovation for Round Rock ISD said this discussion for a new police chief has been happening internally since March of 2017. Some parents said they're not happy because they didn't know about it until recently. A big reason for this potential change is because of the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office not having enough officers anymore to support Round Rock's growing school district.

RELATED:

Round Rock ISD may get its own police department

Round Rock ISD considers forming a school police department

A Round Rock ISD representative said this hiring process would likely take a couple months, with a chief potentially being hired somewhere in the November to January range.

© 2018 KVUE