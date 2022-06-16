Round Rock ISD approves $518M 2022-2023 school budget

The new budget directs $18.3 million toward increasing teacher and librarian pay.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees approved a $518 million budget for the school district at its meeting Thursday night.

The new budget boosts teacher and librarian pay by 5% and pay for other staff members will go up by at least 3%. The minimum wage for the RRISD was raised to $15 an hour. It directs $18.3 million toward increasing pay.

The budget also includes half a million dollars dedicated to supporting staffing at sever campuses to provide additional staff to support student needs, according to a release. In addition to staffing, the campuses will also receive financial support for additional professional development and resources.

Considerations for the budget included an estimated $72.6 million in recapture payments the district will submit to the state, a reported increase of $57.7 million from last year's adopted budget.

The school board will vote on a tax rate in September, with the projected rate decreasing by 6.54 cents from $1.1339 to $1.0685 per $100 valuation, the district said.

