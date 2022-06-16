x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Round Rock ISD approves $518M 2022-2023 school budget

The new budget directs $18.3 million toward increasing teacher and librarian pay.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees approved a $518 million budget for the school district at its meeting Thursday night.

The new budget boosts teacher and librarian pay by 5% and pay for other staff members will go up by at least 3%. The minimum wage for the RRISD was raised to $15 an hour. It directs $18.3 million toward increasing pay. 

The budget also includes half a million dollars dedicated to supporting staffing at sever campuses to provide additional staff to support student needs, according to a release. In addition to staffing, the campuses will also receive financial support for additional professional development and resources. 

Related Articles

Considerations for the budget included an estimated $72.6 million in recapture payments the district will submit to the state, a reported increase of $57.7 million from last year's adopted budget. 

The school board will vote on a tax rate in September, with the projected rate decreasing by 6.54 cents from $1.1339 to $1.0685 per $100 valuation, the district said. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin leaders approve using eminent domain to shut down airport's south terminal

Texas Parks and Wildlife plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake after experiencing mechanical issues

Fatal crash causing delays on Capital of Texas Highway

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Austin leaders approve using eminent domain to shut down airport's south terminal