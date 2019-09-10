AUSTIN, Texas — A data breach at a third-party service provider has affected thousands of school districts and universities nationwide, including Round Rock ISD.

The breach impacted Pearson, a third-party provider to the district, although a Pearson official said the company was not the primary or intended target.

The breach impacted around 13,000 school and university accounts across the nation. The company could not say exactly how many students were impacted.

Pearson said the affected districts are aware of the incident and will notify students and parents in line with their policies.

Round Rock ISD sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, informing them of the breach and offering free credit monitoring services.

The breach occurred in Nov. 2018, and the FBI informed Pearson in March 2019. Pearson hired a third-party company to audit the FBI data.

Affected districts were notified within five days of the audit report, Pearson said.

At this time, Pearson does not have any evidence that the information has been misused.

“The exposed data was isolated to first name, last name and in some instances may include date of birth and/or email address,” said Scott Overland, director of media relations at Pearson. “Protecting our customers’ information is of critical importance to us. We have strict data protections in place and have reviewed this incident, found and fixed the vulnerability.”

The company has provided complimentary credit monitoring as a precautionary step for impacted customers.

