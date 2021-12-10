1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-35 at Hesters Crossing in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Interstate 35 in Round Rock early Tuesday morning.
Round Rock police said the wreck involved three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.
All southbound lanes of I-35 at Hesters Crossing in Round Rock are closed and traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
