1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-35 at Hesters Crossing in Round Rock

All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Hesters Crossing are closed Tuesday morning.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Interstate 35 in Round Rock early Tuesday morning.

Round Rock police said the wreck involved three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

All southbound lanes of I-35 at Hesters Crossing in Round Rock are closed and traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

5:45AM UPDATE: Southbound IH-35 remains shut down at Hesters Crossing. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Seek alternate routes.



The wreck involved 3 vehicles, including an 18-wheeler. There is one confirmed fatality and two other reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/pO2e8FG8NG — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) October 12, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.