Round Rock High School students hold walkout in support of abortion rights

The district said it created a safe space for students to gather.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Students at Round Rock High School walked out of class Friday, May 6 to show support for abortion rights.

Round Rock ISD told KVUE that walkout was not district or campus related and that school staff helped make sure the walkout was a safe space for students to gather if they chose to participate. Campus police were seen outside the gathering place.

The walkout comes after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked Monday, suggesting that the nation's highest court could be on its way to repealing the landmark abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade.

Though the opinion was verified, it is still a draft opinion. A final decision on the matter could be months away.

Still, the leak has sparked protests across the nation, including here in Austin. Earlier this week, at least two people were arrested during protests in the city.

More rallies are expected this weekend.