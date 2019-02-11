ROUND ROCK, Texas — Friday night on Casa Blanca Cove in Round Rock, costume-adorned children and adults wandered the asphalt road greeting neighbors with hands shaken and children looking for free candy.

Kasey Minney just moved her family to the neighborhood in June. When she talked to her neighbors, they all told her every Halloween they get swamped with kids. They have one of the "good neighborhoods" in kids' minds: giving out king-sized candy bars long after the sun sets. This Halloween, few kids came out trick-or-treating.

"Everybody either stayed in or went to a 'trunk-or-treat,'" Minney said. "It was so cold we didn't have many visitors. We were on the corner waving king-sized candy bars and blasting music, but nobody stopped by."

Minney organized the block party on Facebook Friday morning.

"It started out as a joke," Minney said. "Somebody asked, 'What am I supposed to do with all this candy?' and I had half a mind to just organize a block party myself."

Minney put this together as a way to use all the candy from the neighborhood. Whatever candy gets left over will be donated in some fashion. Minney says she will bring some of the leftover candy to her work, other parents have volunteered to send the candy overseas to service members.

