ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Rockettes kicked some first responder booty on Saturday.

In their first-ever granny basketball game against the Round Rock Police Department and the Round Rock Fire Department, the Round Rock Rockettes beat the first responders 44 to 21.

The game was held at the Clay Madsen Recreation Center. All the seats were filled as the teams sweated it out, but this was no ordinary basketball game.

Head coach for the Rockettes, Marilyn Wahl, said granny basketball is a national sport that started in Iowa.

It is played in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. There are three teams in Texas that include Killeen/Harket Heights, Georgetown and Round Rock.

RELATED: 'Granny basketball' is growing in Central Texas

She further explained that there are special rules when it comes to granny basketball. They play in three courts: a forecourt, a center court and a backcourt.

"There are two players in each section and you can't leave that section and there's no running. There are only two dribbles, there's no jumping and there's no contact at all and there's hovering. You can't reach over someone else," Wahl explained.

First responders also had to wear a little something on their hands.

RELATED: Seniors that score: Round Rock Parks and Rec seeks players for 'Granny Basketball League'

"We handicapped the men. The policemen had to wear handcuffs and the firemen had to wear oven mitts," Wahl said.

The basketball charity game benefited Meals on Wheels. Wahl believes they raised about $500.

Wahls said this year's event was so successful, they plan to do it again in 2020.

WATCH: 'Granny' basketball team hits the court in Round Rock

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Scammers targeting guests from inside Austin hotels

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

'Send your prayers': Girl in medically-induced coma after contracting brain-eating amoeba infection