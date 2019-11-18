ROUND ROCK, Texas — Three people were killed and four others were injured in a crash late Sunday evening.

The three-vehicle crash happened on FM 1431 west of Interstate Highway 35 and between the interstate and Stone Oak Drive. FM 1431 was shut dows as crews investigated the scene, but it has since reopened.

According to the Round Rock Police Department, three people died and four others were injured in the crash. The first call came in at about 11:25 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

