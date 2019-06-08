ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock man has been arrested after police say he beat his 3-month-old child to death.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Buckboard Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a 3-month-old girl who was not breathing.

CPR was performed and the child was taken to North Austin Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries from “non-accidental trauma.”

Police say her father, 22-year-old Malik Joshua Williams, was arrested for capital murder. He is being held in Williamson County Jail.

