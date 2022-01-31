Round Rock Express hosting national anthem auditions

Groups and individuals are welcome to audition on Feb. 16.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Oh, say, can you see yourself singing the national anthem at a Round Rock Express game? Now's your chance to make that dream a reality!

The club is now searching for groups and individuals to perform during the 2022 season.

Groups of under 10 people and individuals are invited to audition from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #1 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, just across the street from the Dell Diamond. Groups of over 10 people can email srichards@rrexpress.com to book a date to perform during the season.

There is no fee to audition. Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. A warmup room will also be available in Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #3.

"Each season, hundreds of individuals and groups audition to perform the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at one of Round Rock’s home games," Round Rock Express wrote in a press release. "While the Express are set to host 72 games this season, it is anticipated that less than 50 spots will remain at the time of auditions due to off-season bookings of large groups."

Hopefuls are asked to keep their auditions under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with "little to know creative variation." Vocal submissions must be performed a capella, though instrumental auditions are also welcome. Application forms must also be submitted.

Auditions will take place in front of a panel of judges, including the owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio, Lauri Winckel, of Hutto.

"All participants will be notified whether or not they have been invited to perform within two weeks of the auditions," Round Rock Express said. "If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game."

Those unable to attend the open auditions but who wish to perform can submit a video recording of their audition to the same email address listed above. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person auditioners have been scheduled and notified.

The 2022 season kicks off on April 5.

