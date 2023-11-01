Round Rock installs first EV chargers at a City-owned facility

The chargers are located at the new library's parking garage.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock said it has installed the first electric vehicle charging stations at a City-owned facility.

The new charging stations are in place and ready to use at the new main library's parking garage. The new 66,000-square-foot library and structured parking garage are located on the block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard streets.

According to the City, the new chargers in the garage will be ready to use when the library opens to the public on Jan. 28.

The cost for the new EV charging stations will be tiered, meaning there will be different rates for the number of hours used. Specifically, the City said the first hour of charging will be free, the second and third hours will be charged at $2 per hour, and hours four and higher will be charged at $4 an hour.

The maximum rate if a vehicle stays plugged in for an extended period is $50, according to the City.

A total of $23.2 million in bond proceeds were used to build the new library and parking garage, and the entire project cost $29.8 million. It was funded through Round Rock's Type B sales tax revenues.