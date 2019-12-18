ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a different road rage incident in Round Rock in October.

The Round Rock Police Department is seeking information related to a Sunday night crash.

According to police, a vehicle struck an electric pole on Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of North AW Grimes Blvd. During the incident, one driver sustained a gunshot injury that police believe may have been connected to a road rage incident.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have any information about this incident, call Sgt. Blake Bearden at (512) 218-5526 or submit an anonymous tip.

