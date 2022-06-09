Round Rock City Council approves rule limiting number of bars allowed downtown

The number of bars allowed in the area was reduced to 11 with the new ordinance.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock City Council approved an ordinance Thursday night that reduces the number of bars allowed in the downtown area.

With the new ordinance, the number of bars allowed in the area was reduced to 11 instead of the previously allowed 12. Councilmembers unanimously approved the ordinance, with Councilmember Michelle Ly abstaining.

According to a report by Community Impact, Ly abstained as she owns three businesses in the downtown area.

According to city documents, the reduction in bars allowed means that the number of operating bars in the area could not exceed the number currently operating. The decision was made to allow "an opportunity for more diversity in downtown businesses."

In this case, bars are defined as establishments that sell alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption that don't have a commercial kitchen for food preparation and do not otherwise meet the definition of a "restaurant/bar" as defined by city code.

City rules also state that no more than four bars may operate within a single block and no more than two bars may operate on the same side of a single block. Furthermore, establishments with primary façades that exceed 100 feet in length are counted as two bars.

Under the rules, the city has eleven bars operating in eight establishments.

