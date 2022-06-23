Round Rock City Council passes ordinance to help with trash problems

The passage comes as the city had to delay some trash pickups due to a worker shortage.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock is looking for solutions to help deal with garbage problems.

Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council approved amending its existing trash pickup contract with Central Texas Refuse. Council members also adopted an ordinance to allow the collection of commercial refuse by entities that have contracts with the city.

Just last week, the city had to delay some trash pickups due to a worker shortage. Trash pickup was delayed by a day due to a worker shortage.

The delay in picking up trash also affected the city's spring cleanup bulk item pickup days. Those delays were between one and two weeks.

