Round Rock City Council makes changes to drought restrictions in attempt to conserve water

Councilmembers approved changes to recommend outdoor watering limits year-round.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — With the hot summer months approaching in Texas, one city is asking everyone to do their part to help conserve water.

On Thursday, the City of Round Rock approved changes to its drought restriction ordinance, which was enacted in June 2022. People were given a twice-a-week watering limit with schedules based on their address.

The restrictions stated that watering would not be allowed from noon to 7 p.m. and was only in effect from May 1 to Oct. 31 each year.

The changes will now prevent watering from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. year-round.

However, the restrictions are completely voluntary.

Michael Thane is the utility director for Round Rock and said that although lake levels are still high, City leaders are looking ahead to ensure residents keep practicing habits to conserve.

"We want them to start practicing that, even though the lakes are full. That doesn't mean we just need to be wasteful with water because in Texas they ebb and flow," Thane said.

The City is also changing its supply-based triggers for tighter water restrictions.

For example, instead of allowing Lake Georgetown's water level to get down to 765, the City will only allow it to reach 770 before it enters Stage 2 of drought restrictions.

"We've been growing crazy, right? People have been moving here. We've been building commercial businesses," Thane said. "Our peak day, water usage has not reached what it was 11 years ago and that's related to how people view water conservation."

Round Rock gets the majority of its water from Lake Georgetown, but the county has exploded in population in the last decade.

In 2010, the City recorded about 422,000 people. As of last July, it's more than 650,000.

Even with growth, however, Thane said residents of Round Rock have been mindful when it comes to those water limitations and hopes to keep the trend going to make sure there is enough water for the future.

"I will say this for Round Rock, our customers have really come a long way over the last five years as far as how they look at water usage," Thane said.

