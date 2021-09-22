Round Rock police respond to report of shots fired; residents asked to stay indoors

Traffic on A.W. Grimes Boulevard was shut down as police investigate.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Some Round Rock residents have been asked to remain indoors as police respond to a barricaded subject. The SWAT team is on the scene.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bryant Dr. around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Round Rock Police Department said. There are no reported injuries.

Traffic on A.W. Grimes Boulevard is currently shut down in the area.

Residents of the Cityside condominiums have been asked to stay indoors as police investigate.

No other information is available at this time.