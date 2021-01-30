x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Parts of Round Rock under boil water notice

Crossroads Utility Services confirmed Saturday morning that parts of Round Rock are under a boil water notice due to a leak.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Parts of Round Rock are under a boil water notice Saturday morning, Crossroads Utility Service confirmed to KVUE.

Crossroads Utility Service said that the boil water notice is due to a leak but didn't specify where the leak occurred. The following areas are under the boil water notice:

  • Links Lane
  • Links Lane at Forest Creek
  • Lee Trevino Cove
  • Hal Sutton Cove

There is no word yet on what caused the leak or when the boil water notice may be lifted. 

Crossroads Utility Services' office hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, their website lists a 24-hour number for water and wastewater emergencies: 512-246-1400.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Phone data reveals final known moments before disappearance of Texas State student Jason Landry

Williamson County Sheriff's Office rehires deputy charged in 2019 use-of-force incident

Williamson County expanding 'VRTAS' sites, adding new vaccination site in Georgetown

Hays County vaccine registration portal booked shortly after reopening Friday