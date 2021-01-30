Parts of Round Rock under boil water notice

Crossroads Utility Services confirmed Saturday morning that parts of Round Rock are under a boil water notice due to a leak.

Crossroads Utility Service said that the boil water notice is due to a leak but didn't specify where the leak occurred. The following areas are under the boil water notice:

Links Lane

Links Lane at Forest Creek

Lee Trevino Cove

Hal Sutton Cove

There is no word yet on what caused the leak or when the boil water notice may be lifted.

Crossroads Utility Services' office hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, their website lists a 24-hour number for water and wastewater emergencies: 512-246-1400.