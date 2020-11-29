Man in custody after incident at Round Rock apartment complex

Police responded to a barricaded subject at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex on Sunday morning.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside the Red Hills Villas apartment complex at 1401 A.W. Grimes Blvd. in Round Rock.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Round Rock Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to an incident near South A.W. Grimes Boulevard and Gattis School Road. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

At 10 a.m., police provided more information, stating that officers were responding to a barricaded subject at the Red Hills Villas complex. Traffic was shut down on A.W. Grimes Boulevard from Gattis School Road to Thompson Trail.

10:40am Update: An adult male subject is in custody. Southbound traffic should be reopening soon on AW Grimes at Gattis School Rd. — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) November 29, 2020

At around 10:40 a.m., RRPD said an adult man was in custody and that southbound traffic on A.W. Grimes Boulevard would be reopening soon. By noon, the road had fully reopened.

No additional information is available at this time.