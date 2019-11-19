ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby found Tuesday in the 2300 block of Loquat Lane.

Police received the call at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

RRPD told KVUE the department was still investigating the cause of the baby's death and there was no more information they could release at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

