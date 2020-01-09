Newborn child found abandoned in northeast Austin neighborhood, police say

There are concerns for the health and well-being of the child's mother.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a newborn child was found abandoned near community mailboxes at a northeast Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

There are concerns about the health and well-being of the child’s mother, police said.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 11700 block of Rotherham Drive for an urgent welfare check in the early morning hours.

Police said a resident was on an early-morning walk when they heard a small child crying by the mailboxes. They discovered the newborn lying on the ground and called 911.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is in a stable condition.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the whereabouts of the child’s mother is asked to contact police at 512-974-6880 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.

The Safe Haven law allows Texans to legally and anonymously surrender an unwanted child. These places include a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, a fire station or an EMS station.