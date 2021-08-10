Property group rejects Rosemont tenant demands after winter storm damages

The move comes after Travis County commissioners last month directed staff to come up with a plan to try to meet renters' demands.

AUSTIN, Texas — The board of the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation, the group that manages affordable housing properties for Travis County, has rejected a list of tenant demands from the Rosemont at Oak Valley addressing issues related to February’s storms.

More than 85 families who live at the affordable housing complex received vacate letters on July 2 asking them to leave their apartments due to ongoing repairs of damages from the winter storms. Some residents told KVUE last month they were shocked by the eviction letters and have been unable to receive the help they need.

The unanimous board agreement not to sign the proposed draft for and on behalf of the “Neighbors of Rosemont” group comes after Travis County commissioners last month directed staff to come up with a plan to try to meet renters’ demands.

The Strategic Housing Finance Corporation is responsible for hiring Capstone Management, the property management team at Rosemont.

Its board instead directed Executive Vice President Patrick Howard to procure the services of a professional relocation specialist to assist with getting impacted tenants temporarily housed in suitable lodging and their personal items stored while work is completed, a release said. It said tenants will be able to return to their apartments once that work is done.

“The Board of Directors of the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation and staff are committed to fulfilling the spirit of that agreement,” Howard said. “Relocation efforts will continue to be handled in a respectful and thoughtful manner, as we swiftly move to restore a sense of calm and stability amongst the residents living at this desirable South Austin affordable multifamily development community.”

Since February's winter storm, crews have been making repairs after the apartments sustained water and mold damage. In the vacate letters, Rosemont cited necessary repairs from the winter storm as the reason for the evictions. The letter included a list of nonprofit groups and affordable housing options.