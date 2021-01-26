Woman convicted in child's choking death 18 years ago gets hearing Tuesday

Rosa Jimenez has been granted another chance to maintain her innocence.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office has agreed to allow a woman convicted of murder 18 years ago another chance to testify in support of her claims of innocence on Tuesday.

Rosa Jimenez was convicted after a child she was taking care of choked to death on a wad of paper towels. During her trial, evidence was presented that included testimony that it would have been impossible for the child to have swallowed the paper towels accidentally. However, since then, four judges have concluded that it is likely Jimenez is innocent and entitled to a new trial.

Judge Karen Sage has scheduled the hearing for Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. It can be viewed on YouTube here.

Lawyers for Jimenez are expected to call on national pediatric airway experts who will testify that it was possible for the child to have choked by accident. As of now, the prosecution is not expected to call adverse witnesses.

The Travis County District Attorney's office said that, procedurally, the findings made by the State Court are recommendations to the Criminal Court of Appeals (CCA). The CCA will have the final say on whether Jimenez is entitled to relief. At the conclusion of the State Court proceeding, the court may consider whether Jimenez is eligible for release on bond.

