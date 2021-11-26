One dead after rollover crash in northeast Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS reported it was a rollover crash where one person was thrown from the car.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a car crash on Johnny Morris Road on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in northeast Austin near Highway 290.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while two others were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

No other information is available at this time.