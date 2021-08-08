Rolling Stones drummer dies ahead of band's concert in Austin

On Saturday, Nov. 20, The Rolling Stones are set to perform at the Super Stage at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just months before the Rolling Stones were set to perform in Austin, the band's drummer, Charlie Watts, died at the age of 80.

The Rolling Stones are currently traveling the U.S. as part of their "No Filter" tour. Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

On Tuesday, his publicist said Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” Known as one of the greatest drummers of his generation, Watts helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz.

He was also known as a "cherished husband, father and grandfather," his publicist said.