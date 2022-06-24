Protests planned in Austin in wake of Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

At least two groups have events planned Friday protesting the court's decision.

AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some abortion rights supporters will take to the streets of Austin this weekend.

The group TX4Abortion posted on Instagram that they "refuse to accept the Supreme Court's decision to strip our rights to abortion." The group will hold a protest at the Federal Courthouse Plaza, located at 501 W. Fifth Street, at 5 p.m. Friday.

"Roe has been officially overturned, and our basic human right to abortion has been decimated," the group wrote on Instagram. "[Sixth-seven] percent of Americans are against the overturning of Roe. We do not accept this decision."

The group also called the decision "barbaric" and "illegitimate."

Meanwhile, the mutual aid forum Street Forum ATX posted on Instagram stories that they will be holding a protest starting at 5 p.m. Friday in Republic Square, located at 422 Guadalupe Street.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke also announced that he will join organizations supporting abortion rights in a "statewide rally for reproductive freedom" on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Pan American Neighborhood Park, located at 2100 E. Third Street.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon tweeted Friday morning that the police department wants "to encourage those who agree or disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to express themselves but do so peacefully."

"Those who wish to express their views about this decision are encouraged to do so peacefully; violence and/or property damage will not be tolerated," Chacon said. "Those who commit illegal acts while protesting take away from the message that peaceful groups intend to communicate."

While abortion rights supporters are upset with the high court's ruling, abortion rights opponents see it as a victory. A number of Texas politicians, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have also praised the justices for their decision.

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children," Abbott said in part. "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life."

