AUSTIN, Texas — Rodney Reed's family held a rally in Bastrop on Saturday afternoon with supporters, protesting his execution set for Nov. 20.

"It's about truth and justice, not just for Rodney, but for all," said Roderick Reed, Rodney Reed's brother.

RELATED: Rodney Reed supporters to protest death penalty at governor's mansion Tuesday

RELATED: As Texas executes convicted murderer, Rodney Reed's family calls on Gov. Abbott to end all executions

Reed was found guilty of the rape and murder of Stacey Stites in 1996, after DNA tests linked him to her death. Supporters of Reed claim Stites' killer was actually her fiance at the time; they believe Reed is innocent.

RELATED: Rodney Reed's lawyers file federal Civil Rights lawsuit against Texas

RELATED: Rodney Reed supporters protest his execution date in Downtown Austin

RELATED: Execution date set for Rodney Reed, convict in 1996 Bastrop murder

"It's been hard," said Roderick Reed. "It's been really hard. It's been trying, but at the end of the day we put our faith in God. We trust in God. Sometimes bad things have to happen to bring in the greater good."

Reed's family said they won't stop until Reed is out free. It's been decades of supporting him, with a lot of controversy surrounding the case, but they're sure it'll be worth it.

"I just thought it was crazy that Texas was trying to execute someone who had a strong claim of innocence, and there wasn't DNA testing and they weren't willing to exhaust that option before," said Wana Akpan, Reed's sister-in-law.

The state's highest criminal court denied Reed's latest appeal in June. Now his family is racing the clock, asking for another trial.

RELATED: Family of Rodney Reed begins week-long protest in Bastrop County

RELATED: November execution date requested for Rodney Reed

RELATED: Family and supporters of Rodney Reed gather in Bastrop

RELATED: Death on delay: The Rodney Reed interview

They'll be starting another week-long rally on Sept. 30 outside the governor's mansion.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'A horrific tragedy': SAPD says 3-yr-old dies after being left in car

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Texas Longhorns break four-game losing skid to OSU, win 36-30

Meet Satchel: Beaumont hotel employee hailed as a hero after running hotel solo during Imelda's flooding