AUSTIN, Texas — Rodney Reed's family and supporters are rallying this entire week at the Texas Capitol to protest his execution date.

In 1996, the Texas death row inmate was arrested for allegedly killing Stacey Stites after DNA tests linked him to the murder. However, Reed's supporters claim he is innocent, adding that Stites' killer was her fiance at the time.

The rally will begin Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The final day on Friday, Oct. 4, will include a march to the Texas Capitol from theTexas Governor's Mansion.

The overall theme for the protests is "#FaceTheForensics," but each day of the week-long protest has a theme.

Here's a look at the schedule, according to the Reed Justice Initiative:

Monday: #TestTheDNA

Tuesday: #EvidencePointsToFennell

Wednesday: #WrongfulConvictionDay

Thursday: #RacistCruelAntiPoor

Texas State Representative Vikki Goodwin and Latreese Cooke of Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network are two of several confirmed speakers planning to attend.

"Governor Abbott, we’re asking you to do everything you can do in order to ensure my brother Rodney is granted a stay of execution so he can prove to the world that he was framed by Jimmy Fennell and Fennell’s friends David Hall and Ed Salmela and others when it comes to the murder of Stacey Stites," said Rodrick Reed.

Following the week-long rally, Reed's supporters will travel to Los Angeles, Washington DC, Ohio, New York and more to amplify his case, according to the Reed Justice Initiative.

Reed is scheduled to be executed in less than two months on Nov. 20.

