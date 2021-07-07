Rodney Reed supporters rally at Bastrop County Courthouse

Reed's appeal hearing is set to begin on July 19 and is expected to last for two weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Rodney Reed’s family and supporters gathered two days before his new hearing to show their support and demand his freedom.

The rally was held at the Bastrop County Courthouse at 3 p.m.

Reed was convicted of capital murder for the 1996 death of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County. Police said it was just days before Stites' wedding when her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County. Authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

He received a stay of execution in November 2019, just days before his scheduled execution date. The case gained national attention in 2019, following a public outcry from celebrities and advocates such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

Attendees at the rally included Reed's mother & brother, Heather Campbell Stobbs, cousin of Stacey Stites and Co-Founder of Grassroots Law Project Lee Merritt, among others. Merritt recently announced a campaign for Texas attorney general.

The appeal hearing is set to begin on July 19 and is expected to last for two weeks.

Reed maintains he is innocent. He says he and Stites were having a consensual affair. Stites' family believes Reed is guilty, while Reed's supporters say Stites' fiancé is the one to blame.