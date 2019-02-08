AUSTIN, Texas — The family and supporters of a Bastrop County death row inmate will protest at the Texas Capitol Friday morning.

Reed's supporters will be protesting a state judge's approval to set Nov. 20 as his execution date.

He was convicted in the 1996 death of Stacey Stites after DNA tests linked him to the murder. However, Reed's supporters said he is innocent, adding that Stites' killer was her fiance at the time.

RELATED:

Execution date set for Rodney Reed, convict in 1996 Bastrop murder

Family of Rodney Reed begins week-long protest in Bastrop County

Defense attorneys said their review of the evidence shows it was medically and scientifically impossible that Reed killed Stites. Reed can still appeal it to the federal courts.

His supporters will set up at the end of the Capitol and then march to the Governor's mansion where family members will deliver speeches about justice. After that, they will head to the Office of the Governor. The protest will end at noon.

His supporters also recently protested his execution date in Bastrop County.

WATCH: Rodney Reed's attorneys insist he didn't kill woman in 1996

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Mental health officer reportedly unable to arrive before fatal Downtown shooting

A fourth grade teacher died in a Bastrop County crash. Now, her family is pushing for road improvements

Dallas officers receive death threats after body-cam video of Tony Timpa's in-custody death goes viral