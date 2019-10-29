AUSTIN, Texas — The execution date is getting closer for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, and his attorneys are expected to make a last-ditch effort to force DNA testing.

Rodney Reed was found guilty for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County. Reed and his supporters have maintained his innocence, saying key evidence, such as the murder weapon, has never been tested for DNA.

Reed's execution date is set for Nov. 20 and a group of Texas pastors will gather at a local church to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to stop the execution of Reed.

Many people have been calling on the Texas governor to stop the execution, including reality star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West.

The group pastors are expected to meet at the Greater Mount Zion Church in East Austin on Tuesday to do the same. This is expected to start at noon.

There's also a group of Texas law enforcement officials calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Reed's execution as well.

Rodney Reed case: New witness reportedly says fiance knew Stacy Stites was having affair

Texas representative, law enforcement join forces in Rodney Reed case

On Monday, 13 officers filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, calling for the court to consider new evidence in Reed's case.

Williamson County Constable Deke Pierce said executing Reed goes against what he and the others believe as officers of the law.

The officers added that Reed's case appeared tainted by bad science, weak facts and tunnel vision by investigators.

